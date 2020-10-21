India at 'doorstep of revival process', says RBI chief

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das greets the media as he arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is “at the doorstep of the revival process” from the coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said in response to a question at a panel discussion conducted by Bloomberg Quint on Wednesday.

Both fiscal and monetary policy were counter-cyclical and accommodative and both were working in close symmetry, he added, while stating that the fiscal measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic have so far have been well calibrated and prudent.