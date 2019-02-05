Indian govt expects $9.63 bln in dividend from cenbank in 2019/20 - govt source

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Indian government expects the central bank to pay a dividend of 690 billion rupees ($9.63 billion) in the next financial year beginning April 2019, a senior finance ministry source, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal, India’s interim finance minister, in his annual budget for 2019/20 tabled in parliament last week, estimated to get 829.11 billion rupees through dividend from banks, financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India next financial year.