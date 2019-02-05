Financials
February 5, 2019 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian govt expects $9.63 bln in dividend from cenbank in 2019/20 - govt source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Indian government expects the central bank to pay a dividend of 690 billion rupees ($9.63 billion) in the next financial year beginning April 2019, a senior finance ministry source, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal, India’s interim finance minister, in his annual budget for 2019/20 tabled in parliament last week, estimated to get 829.11 billion rupees through dividend from banks, financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India next financial year.

$1 = 71.6630 Indian rupees Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below