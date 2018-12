NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India’s finance secretary Ajay Narayan Jha said the government will make an announcement on the country’s central bank on Tuesday, TV channel ET NOW reported, citing financial news company Cogencis.

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday evening after a rift between the bank and the government, shocking financial markets. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon)