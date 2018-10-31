FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

India cenbank governor may consider resigning after rift with govt - CNBC TV18

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The rift between India's central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, CNBC TV18 reported here on Wednesday, citing sources.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media said, adding that all options were on the table.

The RBI was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

