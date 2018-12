Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian central bank governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday citing “personal reasons”, a statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The government and the RBI have been fighting for weeks over how much autonomy the RBI should have as the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to reduce curbs on lending and to gain access to the RBI’s surplus reserves. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Malini Menon)