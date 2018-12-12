New Indian bank chief promises consultation, hints at more dovish stance

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday he would adopt a consultative approach and move quickly to meet bank chiefs and other parties to tackle issues facing the sector.

“I propose to undertake consultations with stakeholders wherever necessary,” said Das, at his first news conference after taking charge on Wednesday.

His predecessor, Urjit Patel, resigned on Monday following a drawn out dispute with the government.

Das said the banking sector faced a lot of challenges, and many more measures needed to be taken. He said he planned to host a meeting with a number of bank chiefs on Thursday to immediately address the needs of the sector.

Das also said it was “heartening” to note that the inflation outlook looked benign at this stage.

“Maintenance of the growth trajectory of the Indian economy is important,” he said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)