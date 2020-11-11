RBI buys net $8.17 billion in FX market in Sept - bulletin

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s central bank bought a net $8.17 billion in the foreign exchange market in September, well above the $5.30 billion it purchased the previous month, a monthly bulletin showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $13.32 billion and sold $5.15 billion in the market in September, it said in a bulletin released late on Wednesday.

In the forwards market, the RBI said it had a net outstanding buy position of $13.88 billion as of the end of September, down from $10.35 billion at the end of the previous month.