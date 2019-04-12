India banks' loans jump 13.2 pct y/y in two weeks to March 29 - cenbank

April 12 (Reuters) - Loans of Indian banks jumped 13.2 percent year-on-year, in the two weeks ended March 29, while deposits rose 10 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 2.14 trillion rupees ($30.96 billion) to 97.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended March 29.

Non-food credit surged 2.25 trillion rupees to 97.26 trillion rupees, while food credit dived 110.6 billion rupees to 416.1 billion rupees.

Bank deposits climbed 3.46 trillion rupees to 125.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended March 29. Source text: bit.ly/2P5xBry