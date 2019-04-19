India govt had no outstanding loans from cenbank in week to April 12

April 19 (Reuters) - India’s government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 12, according to the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

The state governments had 60.32 billion rupees ($869.34 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended April 12, compared with 73.82 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed

Source text: bit.ly/2ZltNqS ($1 = 69.3860 Indian rupees)