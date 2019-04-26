India govt had no outstanding loans from cenbank in week to April 19

April 26 (Reuters) - India’s government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 19, according to the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

The state governments had 50.37 billion rupees ($719.47 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended April 19, compared with 60.34 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: bit.ly/2vme2SG ($1 = 70.0100 Indian rupees)