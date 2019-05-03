India govt had no outstanding loans from cenbank in week to April 26

May 3 (Reuters) - India’s government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 26, according to the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

The state governments had 0.66 billion rupees ($9.53 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended April 26, compared with 50.37 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: bit.ly/2Lz8qQb ($1 = 69.2460 Indian rupees)