India govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in April 5 week

April 12 (Reuters) - India’s government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 5, according to the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

The state governments had 73.82 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended April 5, compared with 100 million rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source text: bit.ly/2P5xBry ($1 = 69.1460 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)