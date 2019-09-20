India govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended Sept. 13

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had loans worth 14.62 billion rupees ($206.12 million) from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 13, compared with 4.21 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 70.9290 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)