India govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended Sept. 27

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 27, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had loans worth 4.59 billion rupees ($64.76 million) from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 27, compared to 640 million rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source: bit.ly/31LmKIB ($1 = 70.8800 Indian rupees)