India govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended Sept.6

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under the ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 6, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by tthe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had loans worth 4.21 billion rupees ($59.3 million) from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 6 compared with 6.06 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 70.9730 Indian rupees)