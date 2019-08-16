India govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $12 bln in Aug 9 week

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 856.87 billion rupees ($12.04 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 1.16 trillion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had loans worth 39.52 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 9, compared with 28.30 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.