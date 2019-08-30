India govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $6.30 bln in Aug 23 week

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 450.10 billion rupees ($6.30 billion)outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 883.32 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had loans worth 3.03 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 23, compared with 15.99 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees) )