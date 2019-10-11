India govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $6.55 bln in week ended Oct. 4

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 465.29 billion rupees ($6.55 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 4, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had loans worth 78.86 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 4, compared to 4.59 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source: bit.ly/2nHCQ7C ($1 = 71.0240 Indian rupees)