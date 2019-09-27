Indian banks' loans rise 10.3% y/y in two weeks to Sept. 13 - cenbank

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.3% in the two weeks ended Sept. 13 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 10%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 209.98 billion rupees ($2.98 billion) from a fortnight earlier to 97.01 trillion rupees as on Sept. 13.

Non-food credit gained 186.54 billion rupees to 96.36 trillion rupees, while food credit climbed 23.44 billion rupees to 647.36 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 573.64 billion rupees to 127.23 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Sept. 13.

Source text: bit.ly/2lxhnwS ($1 = 70.5210 Indian rupees)