Indian banks' loans rise 11.6% y/y in two weeks to Aug 16 - cenbank

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 11.6% in the two weeks ended Aug. 16 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 10.2%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 460.4 billion rupees to 96.83 trillion rupees ($1.35 trillion) in the two weeks ended Aug. 16.

Non-food credit fell 485.1 billion rupees to 96.18 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 24.7 billion rupees to 652.2 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 643.8 billion rupees to 126.80 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Aug. 16.

