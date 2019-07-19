Indian banks' loans rise 12% Y/Y in fortnight to July 5 - cenbank

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 12% in the two weeks ended July 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10.3%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 487.8 billion rupees ($7.09 billion)to 96.98 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended July 5. Non-food credit rose 494.3 billion rupees to 96.27 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 6.5 billion rupees to 707.7 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.82 trillion rupees to 126.75 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended July 5. ($1 = 68.8070 Indian rupees)