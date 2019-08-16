Indian banks' loans rise 12.2% y/y in two weeks to Aug 2 - c.bank

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 12.2% in the two weeks ended Aug 2 from a year earlier, while deposits jumped 10.1%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 711.3 billion rupees to 97.30 trillion rupees ($1.37 trillion) in the two weeks ended Aug 2.

Non-food credit surged 743.9 billion rupees to 96.67 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 32.50 billion rupees to 627.50 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 939.60 billion rupees to 127.45 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Aug 2.

Source text: bit.ly/2Z7Ch3F ($1 = 71.1500 Indian rupees)