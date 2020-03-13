Indian banks' loans rise 6.1% in two weeks to Feb. 28 - RBI

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 6.1% in the two weeks to Feb. 28 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 623.97 billion rupees ($8.46 billion)to 101.05 trillion rupees in the fortnight to Feb. 28.

Non-food credit rose 701.25 billion rupees to 100.39 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 77.28 billion rupees to 655.96 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.05 trillion rupees to 133.32 trillion rupees.