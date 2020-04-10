Indian banks' loans rise 6.1% in two weeks to March 27 - RBI

BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 6.1% in the two weeks ended March 27 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 7.9%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 2.31 trillion rupees ($30.35 billion) to 103.72 trillion rupees in the fortnight.

Non-food credit climbed 2.40 trillion rupees to 103.20 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 86.29 billion rupees to 517.63 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.32 trillion rupees to 135.71 trillion rupees. ($1 = 76.1040 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)