Indian banks' loans rise 7.2% in two weeks to April 10 - RBI

BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 7.2% in the two weeks ended April 10 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 315.62 billion rupees ($4.14 billion) to 103.39 trillion rupees in the fortnight.

Non-food credit fell 338.72 billion rupees to 102.85 trillion rupees, while food credit climbed 23.10 billion rupees to 540.73 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.47 trillion rupees to 137.15 trillion rupees. ($1 = 76.2370 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)