Indian banks' loans rise 7.6% in two weeks to Jan. 3

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 7.6% in the two weeks to Jan. 3 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 997.28 billion rupees ($14.03 billion) to 100.45 trillion rupees.

Non-food credit rose 1.01 trillion rupees to 99.61 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 16.41 billion rupees to 835.02 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.06 trillion rupees to 132.10 trillion rupees. ($1 = 71.0590 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)