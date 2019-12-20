Indian banks' loans rise 7.9% y/y in two weeks to Dec. 6 - central bank

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 7.9% in the two weeks to Dec. 6 from a year ago, while deposits rose 10.3%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 744.37 billion rupees ($10.46 billion) to 99.35 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 6.

Non-food credit rose 410.77 billion rupees to 98.10 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 333.60 billion rupees to 1.25 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.47 trillion rupees to 131.06 trillion in the two weeks to Dec. 6. ($1 = 71.1511 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)