Indian banks' loans rise 8.8% y/y in two weeks to Oct. 11 - cenbank

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 8.8% in the two weeks ended Oct. 11 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 9.8%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 216.45 billion rupees ($3.05 billion) from a fortnight earlier to 97.88 trillion rupees as on Oct. 11.

Non-food credit climbed 214.40 billion rupees to 97.28 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 2.05 billion rupees to 602.90 billion rupees.

Bank deposits grew 310.70 billion rupees to 129.38 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Oct. 11.

($1 = 70.8880 Indian rupees)