Indian banks' loans rise 8.8% y/y in two weeks to Sept. 27 - cenbank

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 8.8% in the two weeks ended Sept. 27 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 9.4%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 596.53 billion rupees ($8.40 billion) from a fortnight earlier to 97.71 trillion rupees as on Sept. 27.

Non-food credit gained 64.30 billion rupees to 97.11 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 46.51 billion rupees to 600.85 billion rupees.

Bank deposits grew 1.83 trillion rupees to 129.07 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Sept. 27.

Source text: bit.ly/2nHCQ7C ($1 = 71.0430 Indian rupees)