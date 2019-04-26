Indian banks' loans rose 14.2 pct y/y in 2 weeks to April 12 - cenbank

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Loans of Indian banks jumped 14.2 percent year-on-year, in the two weeks ended April 12, while deposits rose 10.6 percent, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

However, outstanding loans fell 1.24 trillion rupees ($17.71 billion) to 96.45 trillion rupees during the two weeks ended April 12.

Non-food credit fell 1.18 trillion rupees to 96.09 trillion rupees during the same period, while food credit slipped 56.8 billion rupees to 359.3 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 415.7 billion rupees to 125.31 trillion rupees during the two weeks ended April 12. Source text: bit.ly/2PvuTM5 ($1 = 70.0030 Indian rupees)