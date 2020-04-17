Indian govt had $14.52 bln in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 10

BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 1.11 trillion rupees ($14.52 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 10, the central bank said bit.ly/3eutzoV on Friday.

The central government had 400.08 billion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 3.62 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 10, compared with 28.28 billion rupees in the previous week.