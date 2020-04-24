Indian govt had $17.7 bln in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 17

BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 1.35 trillion rupees ($17.70 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 17, the central bank said here on Friday.

The central government had 1.11 trillion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 8.28 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 17, compared with 3.62 billion rupees in the previous week. ($1 = 76.2520 Indian rupees)