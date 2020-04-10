Indian govt had $5.26 bln in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 3

BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 400.08 billion rupees ($5.26 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 3, the central bank said here on Friday.

The central government had 504.77 billion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 28.28 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 3, compared with 19.67 billion rupees in the previous week. ($1 = 76.1040 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)