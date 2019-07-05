Indian govt had 65.96 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 28 week

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 65.96 billion rupees ($964.20 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 16.61 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 28, compared with 1.63 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 68.4090 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)