Indian govt had $6.62 bln outstanding loans from RBI in week to March 27

BENGALURU, April 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 504.77 billion rupees ($6.62 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended March 27, showed a central bank document here released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 19.67 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended March 27, compared with 23.39 billion rupees in the previous week, the release said. ($1 = 76.2480 Indian rupees) (Reporting by India Headline News Team)