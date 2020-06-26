Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in June 19 week

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well. State governments had 46.63 billion rupees ($616.58 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended June 19, compared with 65.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source text here ($1 = 75.6270 Indian rupees) (India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310)