Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week to March 20

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended March 20, showed a central bank document released on Friday.

According to the bank’s weekly statistical supplement, the central government had 205.53 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) of outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had loans worth 23.39 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended March 20, compared with 61.54 billion rupees in the previous week, the release said. ($1 = 74.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by India Headline News Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)