Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week to March 8

March 15 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended March 8, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The federal government had 172.51 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 51.76 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended March 8, compared with 14.17 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text - bit.ly/2Hq682K