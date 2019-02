Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here on Monday the Monetary Policy Committee will release its sixth bi-monthly statement on Feb. 7 at 1145 IST (0615 GMT).

The RBI had previously released the policy statements at 1430 IST. It did not elaborate on the reason for the change.