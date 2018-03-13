FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 13, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

India cenbank bars issuance of letters of undertaking for trade credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - India’s central bank ordered commercial banks on Tuesday to stop issuing with immediate effect guarantees in the form of letters of undertaking - which are at the heart of the country’s biggest bank fraud - in the latest regulatory clampdown.

The Reserve Bank of India also barred the issuance of letters of comfort, but said letters of credit and bank guarantees can be continued to be issued if certain rules are met. (bit.ly/2p8Xnyk)

The instruments are all forms of trade finance often used by importers to fund their overseas purchases. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.