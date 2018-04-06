TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 36.23 bln rupees

April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 6 bids for 36.23 billion rupees ($557.56 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 06/04 6 36.85 6 36.23 6.00 05/04 7 37.50 7 37.50 6.00 04/04 5 36.10 5 36.10 6.00 03/04 6 34.30 6 34.30 6.00 31/03 16 155.05 16 155.05 6.00 28/03 23 97.17 23 97.17 6.00 27/03 9 84.27 9 84.27 6.00 26/03 7 44.65 7 44.65 6.00 23/03 8 45.80 8 45.80 6.00 22/03 10 51.44 10 51.44 6.00 21/03 11 60.17 11 60.17 6.00 20/03 6 34.60 6 34.60 6.00 19/03 10 54.97 10 54.97 6.00 17/03 4 30.44 4 30.44 6.00 16/03 18 102.97 18 102.97 6.00 15/03 6 37 6 37 6.00 14/03 7 34.10 7 34.10 6.00 13/03 6 36.61 6 36.61 6.00 12/03 6 36.40 6 36.40 6.00 09/03 7 35.65 7 35.65 6.00 08/03 6 35.50 6 35.50 6.00 07/03 6 41.35 6 41.35 6.00 06/03 5 36.00 5 36.00 6.00 05/03 6 36.40 6 36.40 6.00 03/03 7 36.59 7 36.59 6.00 01/03 9 74.75 9 74.75 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 05/04 73 510.39 73 510.39 5.75 04/04 76 936.02 76 936.02 5.75 03/04 74 568.40 74 568.40 5.75 31/03 70 621.24 70 621.24 5.75 29/03 50 710.58 50 710.58 5.75 28/03 77 1,340.45 77 1,340.45 5.75 27/03 77 686.60 77 686.60 5.75 26/03 60 346.59 60 346.59 5.75 23/03 65 460.45 65 460.45 5.75 22/03 52 288.95 52 288.95 5.75 21/03 43 184.45 43 184.45 5.75 20/03 45 203.67 45 203.67 5.75 19/03 49 208.12 49 208.12 5.75 17/03 24 32.32 24 32.32 5.75 16/03 70 197.21 70 197.21 5.75 15/03 58 305.70 58 305.70 5.75 14/03 47 144.63 47 144.63 5.75 13/03 55 577.55 55 577.55 5.75 12/03 58 353.30 58 353.30 5.75 09/03 50 166.46 50 166.46 5.75 08/03 42 92.07 42 92.07 5.75 07/03 39 158 39 158 5.75 06/03 46 243.35 46 243.35 5.75 05/03 52 284.84 52 284.84 5.75 03/03 23 49 23 49 5.75 02/03 43 139.05 43 139.05 5.75 01/03 63 250.68 63 250.68 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2q5S04v ($1 = 64.9800 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)