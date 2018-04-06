FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:16 AM / in a day

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 36.23 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday it accepted all 6 bids for 36.23 billion rupees
($557.56 million) at its three-day repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  06/04       6       36.85       6       36.23      6.00
  05/04       7       37.50       7       37.50      6.00
  04/04       5       36.10       5       36.10      6.00
  03/04       6       34.30       6       34.30      6.00
  31/03       16      155.05      16      155.05     6.00
  28/03       23      97.17       23      97.17      6.00
  27/03       9       84.27       9       84.27      6.00
  26/03       7       44.65       7       44.65      6.00
  23/03       8       45.80       8       45.80      6.00
  22/03       10      51.44       10      51.44      6.00
  21/03       11      60.17       11      60.17      6.00
  20/03       6       34.60       6       34.60      6.00
  19/03       10      54.97       10      54.97      6.00
  17/03       4       30.44       4       30.44      6.00
  16/03       18      102.97      18      102.97     6.00
  15/03       6         37        6         37       6.00
  14/03       7       34.10       7       34.10      6.00
  13/03       6       36.61       6       36.61      6.00
  12/03       6       36.40       6       36.40      6.00
  09/03       7       35.65       7       35.65      6.00
  08/03       6       35.50       6       35.50      6.00
  07/03       6       41.35       6       41.35      6.00
  06/03       5       36.00       5       36.00      6.00
  05/03       6       36.40       6       36.40      6.00
  03/03       7       36.59       7       36.59      6.00
  01/03       9       74.75       9       74.75      6.00
                               REVERSE                 
                                 REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                          BIDS     FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO     AMT (bln     NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  05/04       73      510.39      73      510.39     5.75
  04/04       76      936.02      76      936.02     5.75
  03/04       74      568.40      74      568.40     5.75
  31/03       70      621.24      70      621.24     5.75
  29/03       50      710.58      50      710.58     5.75
  28/03       77     1,340.45     77     1,340.45    5.75
  27/03       77      686.60      77      686.60     5.75
  26/03       60      346.59      60      346.59     5.75
  23/03       65      460.45      65      460.45     5.75
  22/03       52      288.95      52      288.95     5.75
  21/03       43      184.45      43      184.45     5.75
  20/03       45      203.67      45      203.67     5.75
  19/03       49      208.12      49      208.12     5.75
  17/03       24      32.32       24      32.32      5.75
  16/03       70      197.21      70      197.21     5.75
  15/03       58      305.70      58      305.70     5.75
  14/03       47      144.63      47      144.63     5.75
  13/03       55      577.55      55      577.55     5.75
  12/03       58      353.30      58      353.30     5.75
  09/03       50      166.46      50      166.46     5.75
  08/03       42      92.07       42      92.07      5.75
  07/03       39       158        39       158       5.75
  06/03       46      243.35      46      243.35     5.75
  05/03       52      284.84      52      284.84     5.75
  03/03       23        49        23        49       5.75
  02/03       43      139.05      43      139.05     5.75
  01/03       63      250.68      63      250.68     5.75
 
    Source text - bit.ly/2q5S04v
($1 = 64.9800 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
