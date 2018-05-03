TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 111.48 bln rupees

May 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 48 bids for 111.48 billion rupees ($1.67 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 02/05 6 38 6 38 6.00 27/04 26 189.26 26 189.26 6.00 26/04 14 122.90 14 122.90 6.00 25/04 7 90.20 7 90.20 6.00 24/04 9 110.95 9 110.95 6.00 23/04 9 120.10 9 120.10 6.00 21/04 5 27.15 5 27.15 6.00 20/04 23 172.82 23 172.82 6.00 19/04 8 103.35 8 103.35 6.00 18/04 5 36.35 5 36.35 6.00 17/04 6 37.05 6 37.05 6.00 16/04 13 86.10 13 86.10 6.00 13/04 8 45.85 8 45.85 6.00 12/04 4 27.60 4 27.60 6.00 11/04 5 38.10 5 38.10 6.00 10/04 12 64.75 12 64.75 6.00 09/04 7 35.35 7 35.35 6.00 07/04 1 2.40 1 2.40 6.00 06/04 6 36.85 6 36.23 6.00 05/04 7 37.50 7 37.50 6.00 04/04 5 36.10 5 36.10 6.00 03/04 6 34.30 6 34.30 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 02/05 48 111.48 48 111.48 5.75 01/05 27 139.24 27 139.24 5.75 30/04 15 73.25 15 73.25 5.75 27/04 56 248.20 56 248.20 5.75 26/04 53 149.65 53 149.65 5.75 25/04 46 170.40 46 170.40 5.75 24/04 53 152.73 53 152.73 5.75 23/04 42 95.32 42 95.32 5.75 21/04 24 51.71 24 51.71 5.75 20/04 25 32.62 25 32.62 5.75 19/04 28 45.91 28 45.91 5.75 18/04 36 54.97 36 54.97 5.75 17/04 37 88.59 37 88.59 5.75 16/04 35 123.69 35 123.69 5.75 13/04 72 325.99 72 325.99 5.75 12/04 68 518.60 68 518.60 5.75 11/04 61 396.04 61 396.04 5.75 10/04 53 157.31 53 157.31 5.75 09/04 53 224.67 53 224.67 5.75 07/04 41 164.36 41 164.36 5.75 05/04 73 510.39 73 510.39 5.75 04/04 76 936.02 76 936.02 5.75 03/04 74 568.40 74 568.40 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2HQyf7I ($1 = 66.6800 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)