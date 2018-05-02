FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia
May 2, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 139.24 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 27 bids for 139.24 billion rupees
($2.09 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the
banking system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  27/04       26      189.26      26      189.26     6.00
  26/04       14      122.90      14      122.90     6.00
  25/04       7       90.20       7       90.20      6.00
  24/04       9       110.95      9       110.95     6.00
  23/04       9       120.10      9       120.10     6.00
  21/04       5       27.15       5       27.15      6.00
  20/04       23      172.82      23      172.82     6.00
  19/04       8       103.35      8       103.35     6.00
  18/04       5       36.35       5       36.35      6.00
  17/04       6       37.05       6       37.05      6.00
  16/04       13      86.10       13      86.10      6.00
  13/04       8       45.85       8       45.85      6.00
  12/04       4       27.60       4       27.60      6.00
  11/04       5       38.10       5       38.10      6.00
  10/04       12      64.75       12      64.75      6.00
  09/04       7       35.35       7       35.35      6.00
  07/04       1        2.40       1        2.40      6.00
  06/04       6       36.85       6       36.23      6.00
  05/04       7       37.50       7       37.50      6.00
  04/04       5       36.10       5       36.10      6.00
  03/04       6       34.30       6       34.30      6.00
                               REVERSE                 
                                 REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                          BIDS     FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO     AMT (bln     NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  01/05       27      139.24      27      139.24     5.75
  30/04       15      73.25       15      73.25      5.75
  27/04       56      248.20      56      248.20     5.75
  26/04       53      149.65      53      149.65     5.75
  25/04       46      170.40      46      170.40     5.75
  24/04       53      152.73      53      152.73     5.75
  23/04       42      95.32       42      95.32      5.75
  21/04       24      51.71       24      51.71      5.75
  20/04       25      32.62       25      32.62      5.75
  19/04       28      45.91       28      45.91      5.75
  18/04       36      54.97       36      54.97      5.75
  17/04       37      88.59       37      88.59      5.75
  16/04       35      123.69      35      123.69     5.75
  13/04       72      325.99      72      325.99     5.75
  12/04       68      518.60      68      518.60     5.75
  11/04       61      396.04      61      396.04     5.75
  10/04       53      157.31      53      157.31     5.75
  09/04       53      224.67      53      224.67     5.75
  07/04       41      164.36      41      164.36     5.75
  05/04       73      510.39      73      510.39     5.75
  04/04       76      936.02      76      936.02     5.75
  03/04       74      568.40      74      568.40     5.75
    


   Source text - bit.ly/2HNFixV,
bit.ly/2HIPVSK, bit.ly/2HNFq0n
    


($1 = 66.6775 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
