August 1, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

RPT-TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Repeats to fix USN in third paragraph)
    MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India raised
the repo rate              by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on
Wednesday citing inflation concerns, and increased the reverse
repo rate              to 6.25 percent.             
    Below is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate
             since June 2001.
    For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate see
            
    
* RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE
  6.50                01-08-2018
  6.25                06-06-2018
  6.00           02-08-2017
  6.25           04-10-2016
  6.50                05-04-2016    
  6.75                29-09-2015  
  7.25                02-06-2015
  7.50                04-03-2015
  7.75                15-01-2015
  8.00                28-01-2014
  7.75                29-10-2013
  7.50                20-09-2013
  7.25                03-05-2013
  7.50                19-03-2013 
  7.75                29-01-2013
  8.00                17-04-2012 
  8.50                25-10-2011   
  8.25                16-09-2011 
  8.00                26-07-2011 
  7.50                16-06-2011  
  7.25                03-05-2011  
  6.75                17-03-2011 
  6.50                25-01-2011 
  6.25                02-11-2010 
  6.00                16-09-2010 
  5.75                27-07-2010 
  5.50                02-07-2010 
  5.25                20-04-2010 
  5.00                19-03-2010 
  4.75                21-04-2009 
  5.00                04-03-2009 
  5.50                02-01-2009 
  6.50                08-12-2008 
  7.50                03-11-2008 
  8.00                20-10-2008 
  9.00                29-07-2008 
  8.50                24-06-2008 
  8.00                11-06-2008 
  7.75                30-03-2007 
  7.50                31-01-2007 
  7.25                30-10-2006 
  7.00                25-07-2006 
  6.75                08-06-2006 
  6.50                24-01-2006 
  6.25                26-10-2005 
  6.00                31-03-2004 
  7.00                19-03-2003 
  7.10                07-03-2003 
  7.50                12-11-2002 
  8.00                28-03-2002 
  8.50                07-06-2001 
  8.75                30-04-2001 
  9.00                09-03-2001 
 10.00                06-11-2000 
 10.25                13-10-2000 
 13.50                06-09-2000 
 15.00                30-08-2000 
 16.00                09-08-2000 
 10.00                21-07-2000 
  9.00                13-07-2000 
 12.25                28-06-2000 
 12.60                27-06-2000 
 13.05                23-06-2000 
 13.00                22-06-2000 
 13.50                21-06-2000 
 14.00                20-06-2000 
 13.50                19-06-2000 
 10.85                14-06-2000 
  9.55                13-06-2000 
  9.25                12-06-2000 
  9.05                09-06-2000 
  9.00                07-06-2000 
  9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Tanvi Mehta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
