TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

    MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India cut the
repo rate              by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent on
Thursday on muted inflationary pressures. The reverse repo rate
             also fell to 6.00 percent.             
    Below is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate
             since June 2001.
* RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE
  6.25                07-02-2019
  6.50                01-08-2018
  6.25                06-06-2018
  6.00           02-08-2017
  6.25           04-10-2016
  6.50                05-04-2016    
  6.75                29-09-2015  
  7.25                02-06-2015
  7.50                04-03-2015
  7.75                15-01-2015
  8.00                28-01-2014
  7.75                29-10-2013
  7.50                20-09-2013
  7.25                03-05-2013
  7.50                19-03-2013 
  7.75                29-01-2013
  8.00                17-04-2012 
  8.50                25-10-2011   
  8.25                16-09-2011 
  8.00                26-07-2011 
  7.50                16-06-2011  
  7.25                03-05-2011  
  6.75                17-03-2011 
  6.50                25-01-2011 
  6.25                02-11-2010 
  6.00                16-09-2010 
  5.75                27-07-2010 
  5.50                02-07-2010 
  5.25                20-04-2010 
  5.00                19-03-2010 
  4.75                21-04-2009 
  5.00                04-03-2009 
  5.50                02-01-2009 
  6.50                08-12-2008 
  7.50                03-11-2008 
  8.00                20-10-2008 
  9.00                29-07-2008 
  8.50                24-06-2008 
  8.00                11-06-2008 
  7.75                30-03-2007 
  7.50                31-01-2007 
  7.25                30-10-2006 
  7.00                25-07-2006 
  6.75                08-06-2006 
  6.50                24-01-2006 
  6.25                26-10-2005 
  6.00                31-03-2004 
  7.00                19-03-2003 
  7.10                07-03-2003 
  7.50                12-11-2002 
  8.00                28-03-2002 
  8.50                07-06-2001 
  8.75                30-04-2001 
  9.00                09-03-2001 
 10.00                06-11-2000 
 10.25                13-10-2000 
 13.50                06-09-2000 
 15.00                30-08-2000 
 16.00                09-08-2000 
 10.00                21-07-2000 
  9.00                13-07-2000 
 12.25                28-06-2000 
 12.60                27-06-2000 
 13.05                23-06-2000 
 13.00                22-06-2000 
 13.50                21-06-2000 
 14.00                20-06-2000 
 13.50                19-06-2000 
 10.85                14-06-2000 
  9.55                13-06-2000 
  9.25                12-06-2000 
  9.05                09-06-2000 
  9.00                07-06-2000 
  9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Suvashree Choudhury)
