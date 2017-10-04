TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India held its policy repo rate steady near seven-year lows of 6.00 percent on Wednesday after inflation surged, while also keeping the reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Below is a timeline of changes to India’s repo rate since June 2001.

For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate see

* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE 6.00 02-08-2017 6.25 04-10-2016 6.50 05-04-2016 6.75 29-09-2015 7.25 02-06-2015 7.50 04-03-2015 7.75 15-01-2015 8.00 28-01-2014 7.75 29-10-2013 7.50 20-09-2013 7.25 03-05-2013 7.50 19-03-2013 7.75 29-01-2013 8.00 17-04-2012 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank’s website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)