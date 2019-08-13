TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Asia
    MUMBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India cut its
key lending rate, or the repo rate             , by an
unconvential 35 basis points to 5.40% on Aug. 7, underscoring
its concerns over the pace of the country's economic growth
languishing at near five-year lows. 
    The reverse repo rate              was also reduced to
5.15%.             
    Below is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate
             since June 2001.
    For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
             see             
    
* RATE (%)      EFFECTIVE DATE
    5.40                07-08-2019
    5.75                06-06-2019
    6.00                04-04-2019
    6.25                07-02-2019
    6.50                01-08-2018
    6.25                06-06-2018
    6.00           02-08-2017
    6.25           04-10-2016
    6.50                05-04-2016    
    6.75                29-09-2015  
    7.25                02-06-2015
    7.50                04-03-2015
    7.75                15-01-2015
    8.00                28-01-2014
    7.75                29-10-2013
    7.50                20-09-2013
    7.25                03-05-2013
    7.50                19-03-2013 
    7.75                29-01-2013
    8.00                17-04-2012 
    8.50                25-10-2011   
    8.25                16-09-2011 
    8.00                26-07-2011 
    7.50                16-06-2011  
    7.25                03-05-2011  
    6.75                17-03-2011 
    6.50                25-01-2011 
    6.25                02-11-2010 
    6.00                16-09-2010 
    5.75                27-07-2010 
    5.50                02-07-2010 
    5.25                20-04-2010 
    5.00                19-03-2010 
    4.75                21-04-2009 
    5.00                04-03-2009 
    5.50                02-01-2009 
    6.50                08-12-2008 
    7.50                03-11-2008 
    8.00                20-10-2008 
    9.00                29-07-2008 
    8.50                24-06-2008 
    8.00                11-06-2008 
    7.75                30-03-2007 
    7.50                31-01-2007 
    7.25                30-10-2006 
    7.00                25-07-2006 
    6.75                08-06-2006 
    6.50                24-01-2006 
    6.25                26-10-2005 
    6.00                31-03-2004 
    7.00                19-03-2003 
    7.10                07-03-2003 
    7.50                12-11-2002 
    8.00                28-03-2002 
    8.50                07-06-2001 
    8.75                30-04-2001 
    9.00                09-03-2001 
   10.00                06-11-2000 
   10.25                13-10-2000 
   13.50                06-09-2000 
   15.00                30-08-2000 
   16.00                09-08-2000 
   10.00                21-07-2000 
    9.00                13-07-2000 
   12.25                28-06-2000 
   12.60                27-06-2000 
   13.05                23-06-2000 
   13.00                22-06-2000 
   13.50                21-06-2000 
   14.00                20-06-2000 
   13.50                19-06-2000 
   10.85                14-06-2000 
    9.55                13-06-2000 
    9.25                12-06-2000 
    9.05                09-06-2000 
    9.00                07-06-2000 
    9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

