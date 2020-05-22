TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Friday slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year in an emergency meeting to counter the impact from a two-month long lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Reserve Bank of India cut its key lending rate or the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.00% while the reverse repo rate was also lowered by a similar margin to 3.35%. Below is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate since June 2000. For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate see * RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE 4.00 22-05-2020 4.40 27-03-2020 5.15 06-02-2020 5.15 05-12-2019 5.15 04-10-2019 5.40 07-08-2019 5.75 06-06-2019 6.00 04-04-2019 6.25 07-02-2019 6.50 01-08-2018 6.25 06-06-2018 6.00 02-08-2017 6.25 04-10-2016 6.50 05-04-2016 6.75 29-09-2015 7.25 02-06-2015 7.50 04-03-2015 7.75 15-01-2015 8.00 28-01-2014 7.75 29-10-2013 7.50 20-09-2013 7.25 03-05-2013 7.50 19-03-2013 7.75 29-01-2013 8.00 17-04-2012 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rashmi Aich)