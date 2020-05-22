Asia
May 22, 2020 / 11:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

    MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on
Friday slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year
in an emergency meeting to counter the impact from a two-month
long lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
    The Reserve Bank of India cut its key lending rate or the
repo rate              by 40 basis points to 4.00% while the
reverse repo rate              was also lowered by a similar
margin to 3.35%.             
    Below is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate
             since June 2000.
    For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
             see             
    
* RATE (%)            EFFECTIVE DATE
    4.00                22-05-2020
    4.40                27-03-2020
    5.15                06-02-2020
    5.15                05-12-2019
    5.15                04-10-2019 
    5.40                07-08-2019
    5.75                06-06-2019
    6.00                04-04-2019
    6.25                07-02-2019
    6.50                01-08-2018
    6.25                06-06-2018
    6.00             02-08-2017
    6.25             04-10-2016
    6.50                05-04-2016    
    6.75                29-09-2015  
    7.25                02-06-2015
    7.50                04-03-2015
    7.75                15-01-2015
    8.00                28-01-2014
    7.75                29-10-2013
    7.50                20-09-2013
    7.25                03-05-2013
    7.50                19-03-2013 
    7.75                29-01-2013
    8.00                17-04-2012 
    8.50                25-10-2011   
    8.25                16-09-2011 
    8.00                26-07-2011 
    7.50                16-06-2011  
    7.25                03-05-2011  
    6.75                17-03-2011 
    6.50                25-01-2011 
    6.25                02-11-2010 
    6.00                16-09-2010 
    5.75                27-07-2010 
    5.50                02-07-2010 
    5.25                20-04-2010 
    5.00                19-03-2010 
    4.75                21-04-2009 
    5.00                04-03-2009 
    5.50                02-01-2009 
    6.50                08-12-2008 
    7.50                03-11-2008 
    8.00                20-10-2008 
    9.00                29-07-2008 
    8.50                24-06-2008 
    8.00                11-06-2008 
    7.75                30-03-2007 
    7.50                31-01-2007 
    7.25                30-10-2006 
    7.00                25-07-2006 
    6.75                08-06-2006 
    6.50                24-01-2006 
    6.25                26-10-2005 
    6.00                31-03-2004 
    7.00                19-03-2003 
    7.10                07-03-2003 
    7.50                12-11-2002 
    8.00                28-03-2002 
    8.50                07-06-2001 
    8.75                30-04-2001 
    9.00                09-03-2001 
   10.00                06-11-2000 
   10.25                13-10-2000 
   13.50                06-09-2000 
   15.00                30-08-2000 
   16.00                09-08-2000 
   10.00                21-07-2000 
    9.00                13-07-2000 
   12.25                28-06-2000 
   12.60                27-06-2000 
   13.05                23-06-2000 
   13.00                22-06-2000 
   13.50                21-06-2000 
   14.00                20-06-2000 
   13.50                19-06-2000 
   10.85                14-06-2000 
    9.55                13-06-2000 
    9.25                12-06-2000 
    9.05                09-06-2000 
    9.00                07-06-2000 
    9.05                05-06-2000 
     
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the 
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
