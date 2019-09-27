India govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended Sept. 20

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 20, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had loans worth 640 million rupees ($9.07 million) from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 20, compared with 14.62 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 70.5260 Indian rupees)

Source: bit.ly/2mhQNZ8