January 22, 2020 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian utilities' coal imports rise to highest in four years

NEW DELHI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Coal imports by Indian utilities rose 21% in 2019 to 69.51 million tonnes, their highest since 2015, government data showed on Wednesday, boosted mainly by increased imports by a major western plant run by Adani Power Ltd.

Imports by Adani’s “Ultra mega” power plant in Mundra in the state of Gujarat rose 75% to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

Overall imports of thermal coal for the 10 months to October were up 12.6% at 163.86 million tonnes, coal ministry data showed. Data for thermal coal imports for November and December have not yet been compiled. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

